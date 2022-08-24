Giants’ Collin Johnson carted off during Wednesday’s practice

Dan Benton
·2 min read
The New York Giants are dealing with an unprecedented amount of injuries and the trend does not appear to be slowing down.

Midway through Wednesday’s practice, wide receiver Collin Johnson was carted off the field with what appeared to be a significant lower leg injury. The reaction from his teammates seemed to support that notion.

Johnson had been a star throughout training camp and the preseason, even drawing recent praise from head coach Brian Daboll.

“The guys that have been out there and producing, Collin Johnson, David Sills, they’ve stepped their game up. And they’re right in the mix, not just to make a team but to play,” Daboll told reporters on Monday. “Everybody’s got to earn their job, earn their role, do a good job of the things they need to do, and make the most of their opportunities when they get them.”

In addition to Johnson, fellow wide receiver Alex Bachman was also injured during Wednesday’s practice.

The injuries to Johnson and Bachman come on the same day the Giants activated veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard (Achilles) off of the PUP list.

Finally, running back Matt Breida was forced to leave practice due to what appeared to be overheating/dehydration issues.

