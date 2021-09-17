Giants collapse in humiliating fashion, fall to Washington, 30-29

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tyler Henry
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New York Giants went toe-to-toe with their division rivals, the Washington Football Team, and came up short due to a number of missed opportunities.

Ultimately, the Thursday night showdown will be remembered for an offsides penalty by Dexter Lawrence that gave Washington a second chance at a game-winning field goal.

Final score: Washington 30, Giants 29

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Final

Giants

7

3

10

9

29

Washington

0

14

3

13

30

Keys to the game

Rob Carr/Getty Images

  • The Giants dropped five passes (unofficially)

  • New York went 4-of-12 on third down

  • Giants had no answer for Terry McLaurin (11 catches, 107 yards & 1 TD)

  • Saquon Barkley held to just 57 yards on 13 carries

  • Washington 2-of-2 on fourth down

It was over when...

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

With five seconds left, Dexter Lawrence jumped offsides on a missed field goal attempt by Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins. This, of course, gave Washington a second chance at the game winning kick, ultimately costing Big Blue the game.

Players of the game

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

  • QB Daniel Jones (249 passing yards, 95 rushing yards, 2 TD)

  • K Graham Gano (5/5 FG, 2/2 PAT)

  • WR Sterling Shepard (9 rec., 94 yards on 10 targets)

Injuries

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Gates went down with a gruesome lower leg injury in the first quarter of the game. The injury to possibly the Giants' best lineman is a tough on for the G-Men to swallow going forward. Gates was a feel good story who earned his way up the ranks after being an undrafted free agent in 2018. The Giants officially announced that it was a lower leg fracture. Gates is done for the season.

What's next?

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Giants head coach Joe Judge will hold a conference call with the team's beat writers on Friday evening before a few players are also made available. The Giants will return to practice on Monday ahead of a Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 26 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kickoff is 1:00 pm. ET.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Inexcusable Giants’ penalty on last play of the game leads to Washington victory

    Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins missed a game-winning field goal with no time remaining. However, the Giants Dexter Lawrence was flagged for offsides, giving Hopkins a second chance, and Hopkins delivered a 30-29 victory from 43 yards out.

  • NFL Insider reacts to Giants last-second loss to Washington | Football Night in NY | SportsNite

    On SportsNite, Eamon McAnaney and SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano, discuss the Giants extremely tough last-second loss to the Washington Football Team on Thursday night. Vacchiano points to the neutral zone penalty committed by Dexter Lawrence that led to the winning field goal as 'a lack of discipline', something Joe Judge has tried so hard to instill in this Giants team. Watch more Football Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/football-night-in-ny About Football Night in NY: SNY NFL insider Ralph Vacchiano is joined by a rotating panel of football experts to provide in depth analysis for both the Jets and Giants. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Joe Judge: I’m not putting the loss on Dexter Lawrence

    Thursday Night Football ended in shocking fashion, as Washington missed a game-winning field goal as time expired, only to get another chance because Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was flagged for jumping offside. That gave Washington another attempt from five yards closer, the kick was good, and Washington won 30-29. Giants coach Joe Judge said [more]

  • Ed Sheeran announces 2022 stadium tour

    The star kicks off in Cork in April.

  • Giants fall to Washington: Winners, losers and those in between

    Here are the winners, losers and those in between from the New York Giants' Week 2 loss to the Washington Football Team.

  • Hopkins converts 2nd chance, Washington beats Giants 30-29

    Taylor Heinicke and Dustin Hopkins made the most of their second chances. Washington needed every last second — and then some — to earn a long-awaited win over the New York Giants. Hopkins made a 43-yard field goal on an untimed down — after a penalty negated his miss seconds earlier — and Washington beat New York 30-29 on Thursday night, snapping a five-game win streak for the Giants in the series.

  • Torrey Smith: Taylor Heinicke has ‘it’ factor, displayed it with Panthers

    Heinicke is making just his third career start on Thursday Night vs. the Giants.

  • Nick Gates carted off with gruesome lower leg fracture

    Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates played all 61 offensive snaps at center last week. This week, he moved to left guard with an injury to Shane Lemieux and the recent addition of center Billy Price from the Bengals. Gates, though, was injured on the team’s 12th offensive play Thursday night. He was carted off with [more]

  • The Darius Slayton misfire: Dropped pass or less-than-perfect throw?

    With 6:25 remaining in Thursday night’s game, the Giants held a three-point lead and had possession on the Washington 43. They went for the jugular. Receiver Darius Slayton got behind the defense. Quarterback Daniel Jones saw him. The ball flew Slayton’s way. It bounced off his hand and fell incomplete. Joe Buck of Fox called [more]

  • Texans' QB Taylor back to face Mayfield, Browns in Week 2

    Brash and even a little belligerent, Baker Mayfield waltzed into the NFL thinking he had things figured out. Tyrod Taylor taught him. When Cleveland fans fill FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday for the first time in nearly two years, they'll see several familiar faces on Houston's roster, one of them Taylor, who was briefly the Browns' starter when Mayfield was a rookie in 2018.

  • Keyshawn Johnson dismisses any issue with Jon Gruden

    Keyshawn Johnson says him and Jon Gruden have never had a tumultuous relationship.

  • Raducanu celebrates surreal week on home return

    Raducanu started the U.S. Open ranked 150th in the world having only played one other Grand Slam in her fledgling career and that was this year's Wimbledon in which she made the third round.During an interview recorded from her home in London on Friday (September 17), the 18-year-old said she rewatched her final against Canada's Leylah Fernandez for the first time the night before and said it almost felt like watching somebody else win the match.Raducanu, now ranked 23rd in the world, said she was "proud" to have come through the tougher moments in the game and also didn't realize how "stressful" the injury timeout for her cut knee was for the TV viewing audience.After winning the final, the British player turned up on major U.S. broadcast channels, visited the Wall Street Stock Exchange and even turned up to the Met Gala, where she got to meet one of her motor sport heroes Lewis Hamilton.On her return to the UK and reuniting with her family, Raducanu revealed the celebrations were low key and that her mom, who comes from China, made some homemade dumplings for her daughter.

  • Kadarius Toney voices frustration on Instagram after Giants' loss, lack of targets

    Giants WR Kadarius Toney voiced his frustration on Instagram after Thursday night's loss to the Washington Football Team.

  • Mets target Kris Bryant on trade rumors | Cubs News Conference

    During his All-Star Game media availability, Cubs star third baseman Kris Bryant addresses the latest trade speculation surrounding him and says that he hasn't heard anything internally and expects to stay in Chicago through the rest of the season. Bryant does say though he understands if he's traded and will do his best wherever he is.

  • No. 2 Georgia hopes to avoid huge upset vs South Carolina

    In the first of eight straight Southeastern Conference games, Georgia hopes to get started on a run that will end with an appearance in the SEC championship game and a shot at the College Football Playoff. For South Carolina, this is the first real chance to gauge where the Gamecocks stand in coach Shane Beamer's inaugural season. The Bulldogs are loaded up front with a bunch of players who are expected to go in the early rounds of the NFL draft.

  • Ake's father dies just minutes after Champions League goal

    Manchester City's Nathan Ake revealed Thursday that his father passed away just moments after the Dutch international had scored his first Champions League goal.

  • BreakingT just dropped brand new NFL shirts you can wear from Week 2 until Super Bowl Sunday

    Shirts are available in unisex, youth and hoodie sizes.

  • 2 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The market has written off these two high-quality stocks, but both could complement an income investor's portfolio.

  • Shane Beamer updates QB situation ahead of South Carolina’s trip to Georgia

    Zeb Noland started the last two games in place of Luke Doty.

  • Giants' mental lapses in Thursday's loss a bad look for disciplined Joe Judge

    What's arguably more surprising than how bad the Giants' defense has been is how undisciplined the Giants were in Thursday's 30-29 loss to the Washington Football Team.