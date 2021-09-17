Giants collapse in humiliating fashion, fall to Washington, 30-29

The New York Giants went toe-to-toe with their division rivals, the Washington Football Team, and came up short due to a number of missed opportunities.

Ultimately, the Thursday night showdown will be remembered for an offsides penalty by Dexter Lawrence that gave Washington a second chance at a game-winning field goal.

Final score: Washington 30, Giants 29

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Giants 7 3 10 9 29 Washington 0 14 3 13 30

Keys to the game

The Giants dropped five passes (unofficially)

New York went 4-of-12 on third down

Giants had no answer for Terry McLaurin (11 catches, 107 yards & 1 TD)

Saquon Barkley held to just 57 yards on 13 carries

Washington 2-of-2 on fourth down

It was over when...

With five seconds left, Dexter Lawrence jumped offsides on a missed field goal attempt by Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins. This, of course, gave Washington a second chance at the game winning kick, ultimately costing Big Blue the game.

Players of the game

QB Daniel Jones (249 passing yards, 95 rushing yards, 2 TD)

K Graham Gano (5/5 FG, 2/2 PAT)

WR Sterling Shepard (9 rec., 94 yards on 10 targets)

Injuries

Nick Gates went down with a gruesome lower leg injury in the first quarter of the game. The injury to possibly the Giants' best lineman is a tough on for the G-Men to swallow going forward. Gates was a feel good story who earned his way up the ranks after being an undrafted free agent in 2018. The Giants officially announced that it was a lower leg fracture. Gates is done for the season.

What's next?

Giants head coach Joe Judge will hold a conference call with the team's beat writers on Friday evening before a few players are also made available. The Giants will return to practice on Monday ahead of a Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 26 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kickoff is 1:00 pm. ET.

