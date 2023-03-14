Giants coaches making rounds at various Pro Days

The NFL Scouting Combine is over and colleges around the country are now conducting ‘pro days’ where NFL draft prospects will display their wares for interested scouts, executives, and coaches.

The New York Giants had representatives at two major programs’ pro days this week — South Carolina and Clemson.

DB coaches in Columbia for South Carolina pro day: Jerome Henderson NYG, Deshea Townsend JAX, Charles Burks CIN, Tony Oden NYJ, and Mike Pellegrino NE — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 13, 2023

Jerome Henderson is likely there to get an up-close look at South Carolina’s stellar corners, Cam Smith and Darius Rush.

Smith is Pro Football Focus’ No. 3 ranked corner in this year’s class and Rush ran 4.36 40 at the Combine at 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds. Smith ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the Combine.

The Giants are looking for an outside corner to pass with Adoree’ Jackson.

The Giants also sent defensive coordinator Wink Martindale down to Clemson, a noted football ‘factory.’

NFL personnel seen at Clemson pro day: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin & GM Omar Khan, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer, assistant GM Dan Morgan, director of college scouting Cole Spencer and Giants DC Wink Martindale. Three possible 1st rounders in Myles Murphy, Bryan Bresee, Trenton Simpson — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 14, 2023

Looks like Giants ILB coach John Egorugwu is running the drills for Trenton Simpson at Clemson Pro Day with Wink Martindale and Jerome Henderson, among other NYG reps, also in attendance. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 14, 2023

Clemson LB Trenton Simpson talked the most with the Giants during Clemon's pro day today. — Justin Robertson (@j_probertson) March 14, 2023

The Giants may appear to have enough depth in their defensive front after Monday’s free-agent signings but one can never have enough. Due diligence must be paid whether you need players at those positions or not.

Story continues

Related

What are Giants getting with Bobby Okereke? Giants to sign Rakeem Nunez-Roches: 5 things to know Giants to sign Bobby Okereke: 4 things to know

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire