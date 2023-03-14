Giants coaches making rounds at various Pro Days

John Fennelly
·2 min read

The NFL Scouting Combine is over and colleges around the country are now conducting ‘pro days’ where NFL draft prospects will display their wares for interested scouts, executives, and coaches.

The New York Giants had representatives at two major programs’ pro days this week — South Carolina and Clemson.

Jerome Henderson is likely there to get an up-close look at South Carolina’s stellar corners, Cam Smith and Darius Rush.

Smith is Pro Football Focus’ No. 3 ranked corner in this year’s class and Rush ran 4.36 40 at the Combine at 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds. Smith ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the Combine.

The Giants are looking for an outside corner to pass with Adoree’ Jackson.

The Giants also sent defensive coordinator Wink Martindale down to Clemson, a noted football ‘factory.’

The Giants may appear to have enough depth in their defensive front after Monday’s free-agent signings but one can never have enough. Due diligence must be paid whether you need players at those positions or not.

Related

What are Giants getting with Bobby Okereke?

Giants to sign Rakeem Nunez-Roches: 5 things to know

Giants to sign Bobby Okereke: 4 things to know

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

Recommended Stories