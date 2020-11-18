Giants coach Joe Judge surprisingly fires offensive line coach Marc Colombo

New York Giants rookie head coach Joe Judge showed he isn’t afraid to make a big change to his staff in midseason.

Even though the Giants are coming off a win over the Philadelphia Eagles, a second straight win that puts them right back in the NFC East race, Judge fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Dave DeGuglielmo has been hired to replace him. DeGuglielmo has been an offensive line coach since 1993 at Boston University, and has coached offensive line with the Giants, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Chargers and Colts since then.

A report said Judge and Colombo got in a fight and that led to the firing, but numerous reporters disputed that there was any fight.

Told same. Marc Colombo wasn’t pleased by Joe Judge’s decision and let it be known verbally. But nothing physical, according to sources. https://t.co/37yTF4L4Fa — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 18, 2020

Judge has done many things his own way, and a staff shakeup before Thanksgiving is another example.

Joe Judge makes a staff change

The Giants were rumored to have interest in DeGuglielmo after Judge was hired but he went with Colombo.

Colombo, a longtime NFL tackle, had a few years experience coaching the Dallas Cowboys offensive line when the Giants hired him.

The lack of development in rookie tackle Andrew Thomas, the team’s first-round pick, might have led to the change. However, third-round pick Matt Peart has gotten some praise at tackle. Regardless, Judge clearly wasn’t happy with the direction of the line.

The Giants are 30th in yards and 30th in points scored and while it’s tough to pin that all on the offensive line, Judge was ready to make a dramatic move to change in hopes of improvement.

A surprise move from Giants

The move seemed to surprise everyone. The Giants were winning and playing better. And most coaches won’t make that kind of move in midseason. The offensive line coach is a crucial assistant on a staff.

Judge came in and his methods were unusual. But the Giants have been playing hard for him and are in the mix to win a division, though they’re obviously lucky to be in the worst division in football.

Wednesday’s staff shakeup should be a message to the Giants. Nobody should feel comfortable just because they won a couple games in a row.

