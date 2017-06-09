Giants coach expects Odell Beckham and Olivier Vernon for minicamp

Giants coach Ben McAdoo would really rather not talk about the guys who aren’t at OTAs, but he expects everyone to be there for minicamp.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, McAdoo didn’t mention anyone by name but clearly thinks wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and defensive end Olivier Vernon will be at next week’s mandatory session.

“Sure, I expect everyone to be here,” McAdoo said. “I’m not spending time talking about attendance. It’s minicamp. We’re looking forward to everyone being here next week.”

Neither Beckham nor Vernon has been around for the voluntary portion of Organized Team Activities. And while Vernon just got paid a year ago, Beckham’s looking for a new deal whether he’ll say so or not. Both players were in town this week for charity or promotional appearances.

McAdoo wouldn’t specify when asked if he heard from either of the two players about next week.