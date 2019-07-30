Giants coach: Daniel Jones “might” get first-team snaps

The Giants have held firm on the long-term aspect of rookie quarterback Daniel Jones‘ development.

At the same time, they know the future may have to be addressed.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, the first-round draft pick hasn’t taken a snap with the first offense yet, but coach Pat Shurmur said it “might happen.”

“We have a plan for how this is all going to play out,” Shurmur said. “Just let it unfold for you.”

Every indication is that Eli Manning is going to get one last chance to hang onto his job, but everyone realizes that clock is ticking.