Giants co-owner Steve Tisch producing new movie about John Madden

New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch and three other members of Escape Artists — Todd Black, Jonathan Shukat and Jason Blumenthal — are slated to produce a new Amazon/MGM theatrical feature on the late John Madden.

The film will be directed by five-time Oscar nominee David O. Russell and comedian Will Ferrell is currently in talks to play Madden, reports Deadline.

Madden is produced by Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jonathan Shukat, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch. Latter is the co-owner of the New York Giants, and the expectation is that the NFL will embrace the feature film on one of the sport’s most beloved figures.

The film will center on Madden’s post-coaching career and focus more on his broadcasting and, specifically, his creation of John Madden Football (later renamed Madden NFL), the extremely popular video game franchise.

Although he’d never played a video game in his life, Madden helped changed the videogame landscape when he became the figurehead for Madden NFL, a perennial top seller that this fall gets its 24th incarnation through Electronic Arts.

Tisch has most recently served as executive producer or producer for the television series Servant, as well as the films Cassandro and The Man from Toronto.

Some of the more popular films produced by Tisch include American History X, Forrest Gump, Risky Business and Seven Pounds.

