Giants co-owner John Mara backs Daniel Jones: 'We’ve done everything possible to screw this kid up'

New York Giants co-owner John Mara still believes in Daniel Jones. Mara offered a blunt assessment on why Jones deserves another chance to start, saying the Giants have "done everything possible to screw" him up.

Mara said the team needs to surround Jones with better help. That will allow the team to make an "intelligent evaluation" of Jones' play.

Jones failed to live up to expectations after being selected with the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He showed some promise his rookie season, tossing 24 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in 13 games. Since then, Jones has 21 touchdowns and 17 interceptions over 25 games. Jones was limited to 11 games in 2021 due to a neck injury.

General manager Joe Schoen offered a more measured take about Jones, implying the team will continue to build around its current quarterback.

Schoen said the team plans to "build an offense around Daniel to accentuate what he does best."

John Mara rules out trade for Deshaun Watson

The Giants could pursue other options at quarterback, though Mara ruled out one of the biggest ones Wednesday. Mara said the team would not try to trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Mara said the sexual misconduct allegations and the Giants' cap situation would prevent a deal.

Watson faces over 20 accusations of sexual misconduct. Watson was not suspended by the NFL, but did not play a snap for the Texans in 2021.

The Giants could sign a veteran quarterback to push Jones. Alternatively, the team could draft a quarterback with one of its two first-round picks. The Giants hold the No. 5 and No. 7 picks in the 2022 NFL draft. Making that pick would likely signal the end of Jones' time with the Giants, but could give Jones a final opportunity to prove himself before the team hands the reins over to a rookie.