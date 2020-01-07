Giants close to hiring Joe Judge after missing out on Matt Rhule

***Update: The Giants are close to hiring Patriots WR coach Joe Judge as their next head coach, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.***

You won't believe who the Giants are considering as their next head coach.

Don't laugh.

Yep, our old friend Jason Garrett, handclaps and all, is reportedly on the Giants' short list to replace Mr. Excitement, Pat Shurmur.

The Giants, who've won just 12 games over the last three years and haven't won a playoff game since the 2011 Super Bowl run, had their hearts set on highly regarded Matt Rhule, a New York native who was on Tom Coughlin's staff with the Giants in 2012 before four years at Temple and three at Baylor.

"The mutual love between Matt Rhule and the Giants is real," long-time Giants beat writer Ralph Vacchiano of SNY wrote earlier Tuesday. "And their search for each other is probably about to have a happy ending."

Or not.

Rhule stunned the Giants Tuesday morning when he accepted the head coaching job with the Panthers. He was scheduled to interview with the Giants later in the day.

This surprising turn of events left the hapless Giants scrambling.

And shortly thereafter, they requested an interview with Garrett, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

That interview never even happened.

The Giants' other top choice was reportedly Mike McCarthy, who led the Packers to the Super Bowl championship in 2010 and was fired late in the 2018 season.

But the Cowboys hired McCarthy after firing Garrett, which makes the Giants look even more clueless than the Cowboys. Which isn't easy to do.

Garrett had an 85-67 record in 9½ seasons with the Cowboys but despite a roster jammed with Pro Bowlers and all-pros won just two playoff games in his decade in Dallas.

The Eagles beat the Cowboys 17-9 two weeks ago to knock them out of first place, and they eventually eliminated them from playoff contention with a win over the Giants in Shurmur's final game. Garrett was fired soon after.

The Panthers' head coaching job opened up when they fired one-time Eagles assistant coach Ron Rivera, who the Redskins hired as their new head coach last week.

The Giants have also interviewed Don "Wink" Martindale, who has been on John Harbaugh's Ravens staff since 2012, first as linebackers coach and the last two years as defensive coordinator.

