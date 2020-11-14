Can the Giants close the gap with the division leading Eagles?
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano looks at the game between the Giants and the Eagles, and how the improved O-line can keep the Giants in the NFC East picture.
Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad was ejected late in Thursday night’s win over the Titans, and coach Frank Reich said that although he didn’t see exactly what happened, he takes it seriously. Muhammad punched Titans tackle Ty Sambrailo in the closing minutes, after the game was essentially over. “I asked the official afterwards about the [more]
After hitting the opening ceremonial drives at Augusta on the first day of the 84th Masters, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player used their legendary status to demand action from the game’s governing bodies to stop the ball going so far. In an impassioned set of pleas that will surely make the R & A and US Golf Association sit up and take notice as the distance issue intensifies, Player expressed his fears that unless something was done, pros would be hitting 500-yard drives. Nicklaus is adamant that the R & A and USGA will soon introduce a reined-back ball, although claims not to know the specifics. The next stage of the R & A’s and USGA’s Distance Insights Project has been delayed until March, due to the pandemic, but they are then expected to speed up the process. Fred Ridley, the Augusta chairman, said on Wednesday: “We are hopeful with the studies that have been ongoing for some time that we’re coming close to a call to action.” Nicklaus concurred. “I believe they probably would have brought it back this year if it wasn’t for Covid, or at least they would have thought about it or got serious about bringing it back,” he said. “Both the USGA and the R & A said they’re serious about it. They have to make some changes with it, otherwise all the old golf courses, all the strategy and everything else that you’ve had on golf courses, is gone. It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.” Player went further, painting an almost apocalyptic picture. “This is something Jack and I have been advocating for I don’t know how long,” he said. “They’ve got to cut the ball back, and they will. Otherwise they’re going to drive this first green at Augusta. In fact, [Bryson] DeChambeau, if it was not this wet weather, if it was firm, he’d drive it on the green, and take a three-wood and put it on the third green. “We’re seeing things we never thought of, and we’re in our infancy. You’ve got players coming along that will carry the ball past where DeChambeau ends up now. I said 20, 25 years ago that players would be hitting the ball 400 yards, and I was scoffed at. Now I don’t know how far the ball can go, I don’t know what the limit may be, but don’t be surprised if you see them hit it 500 yards because these guys are so big and so strong, it’s frightening.” The big obstacle is the threat of litigation from the equipment-makers. “Bifurcation” was thought to be the favoured option, with the R & A and USGA jointly publishing a survey hinting that the notion of different rules for the amateur and professional games is on the table. “No, they’ll change it for everybody,” Nicklaus said. “They don’t want to bifurcate golf balls. I don’t know what they’re developing, but my guess it’s a ball that the faster the club-head speed, the progression is less as you go down. If you swing at 125 miles an hour, you’ll be limited to this distance. If you swing at 100 miles an hour, you won’t lose as much distance. If you go to 90, you won’t lose hardly any distance.” Nicklaus was also asked about the American election, but declined to talk about it. Nicklaus gave President Trump a ringing endorsement a few weeks ago, advising fellow Americans to vote for him over Joe Biden. However, when asked if Trump should now accept defeat graciously, Nicklaus replied: “I think I’ve said enough about that. I don’t think this is the place for politics.”
John Lynch is aware of the questions surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the 49ers.
Tiger Woods, 4-under at T-22, walked off the course on the 10th hole when play was suspended due to darkness on Friday.
The 18-time major winner was upset that the greens were not responsive following heavy rain
It's no secret that the Eagles' first eight games were ugly, and the team's standing around the league is not looking too great. By Adam Hermann
Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. Known as "The Golden Boy," Hornung was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he won the 1956 Heisman. The Packers later released a statement from team president/CEO Mark Murphy.
Basketball fans got a treat Thursday evening when the No. 1 junior in the country squared off with the No. 1 senior in the country.
The Packers seem to be a sure thing this weekend. At least one bettor thinks so. According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, someone placed a $99,000 wager on the Packers to beat the Jaguars with the William Hill sports book in Nevada. At odds of -1100, the bet will pay a mere $9,000 if the [more]
With the draft coming up and the moratorium on trades coming to an end, we talked to a few teams about what the Knicks would need to give up to move up in the draft to one of the top two spots...
Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams play host to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The media got around to asking the coach what he thought about the incredible play a while back that saw the Seahawks' DK Metcalf run down the Arizona Cardinals' Budda ...
Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player said Tiger Woods displayed rare emotion on Tuesday at the Masters Champions Dinner.
US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, whose ball-bashing feats had people fearing he would overwhelm Augusta National, is struggling just to make the cut at the Masters.
It was a very reassuring day at Augusta National. Turns out, the green jacket will not be draped over the biggest, strongest shoulders — not if they belong to a guy who has no idea where that little white ball is going. DeChambeau spent Friday spraying shots all over the course, his frustration threatening to boil over at any moment like the fictional Hulk.
The latest Lakers trade rumor involves Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan. According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, the Lakers have shown interest in the four-time All-Star in a deal that would send Danny Green and Kyle Kuzma to the Spurs. Last season with the Spurs, DeRozan played 68 games, averaging 22 points, five rebounds, and 5.6 assists, the second-highest mark of his career behind his first season in San Antonio in 2018-19. While he hasn’t been named an All-Star in San Antonio, there’s a very real case that he’s gotten better both as a scorer and a passer.
It looks like former NBA star Isiah Thomas wants it known that he was better on the court than Michael Jordan. The Detroit Pistons star is rehashing an old beef he had with the Chicago Bulls champion back in the early 1990s. Newsweek reported that on Tuesday, Thomas spoke with Club Shay Shay host Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports about their bumpy history and who was the better player.
Masters 2020 full leaderboard For a while out there on a day of catch-up at the 84th Masters it seemed as if no one would be catching Dustin Johnson. The world No 1 strolled to 10-under after just four holes of his second round and with that languid stride of his looking more nonchalant than ever, the rest were struggling to keep him in their sights. But this is Augusta National and despite the revered layout being more accommodating than ever over its opening stages, it reminded Johnson why he has found it thus so far elusive to secure a green jacket for his locker. After closing out for a first round 65 in the morning after the storm delays of Thursday and then birdieing all three holes on Amen Corner in the second round, Johnson dropped shots on both the 14th and 15th (his fifth and sixth) and only recovered well enough to post a 70 for a nine-under total. However, Johnson did hit a wonderful approach into his last hole (the ninth) to set up the closing birdie from six feet and, regardless of his profligacy, the 36-year-old remains the man to beat. “Before I teed off, I think I would have taken this but obviously I feel like I played a little bit better than my position right now,” he said. “But I’m still happy with the way I'm swinging it, how I'm controlling the ball and everything I'm doing.” Alongside fellow American Justin Thomas (69), Mexican Abraham Ancer (67) and Australian Cameron Smith (68), Johnson holds the clubhouse lead - with half the field coming back on Saturday morning to complete their second rounds. But they are packing in behind. On eight-under is Patrick Cantlay and Korean Sungae Im, with Spain’s Jon Rahm and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama on the same mark on the course - with six and three holes left respectively - while on seven-under stands the English trio of Danny Willett, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose. Fleetwood and Willett both racked up seven birdies to go with solitary bogeys in their 66s, while Rose birdied the last two for a 70 and with Paul Casey, the first-round pacesetter, on six-under after 11 holes of his second round, this is proving to be a rousing major for the St George contingent. Willett was the last British winner - in 2016 - and at the very least the country can surely hope to have a representative in contention in Sunday’s denouement. And for the UK that could even be Rory McIlroy, who bounced back valiantly with a 65 to reach three-under, one behind Tiger Woods, who has eight holes remaining and two behind Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, after they shot a 69 and 70. No, McIlroy would not have planned on being six behind Johnson and Thomas at the halfway stage - and who knows, his deficit with the top of the leaderboard may be greater by the time he begins his third round - but he does have a chance to become just the sixth player in history to complete the career grand slam. And with Augusta set to get tougher, ground will be easier to make up. It will be a silent weekend, but it could also be thrilling as the greens get firmer and the National begins to bare its teeth.
"We need to do what’s best for us, not what’s best for Matt Nagy.”
