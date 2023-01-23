How do the Giants close the gap between themselves and the NFC's elite? | Carton & Roberts
Craig and Evan discuss what the Giants have to do to close the gap with the elite teams in the NFC, including the Eagles and 49ers.
Craig and Evan discuss what the Giants have to do to close the gap with the elite teams in the NFC, including the Eagles and 49ers.
Derrick White (Boston Celtics) with an and one vs the Orlando Magic, 01/23/2023
In this Giants post game news conference, head coach Brian Daboll called the Giants 38-7 loss to the Eagles in their Divisional round matchup a "crash landing". Daboll added, "they're a good team...they did a better job of executing their stuff and they had it rolling tonight." It was hard for the coach to reflect positively on the team's strong season. "You know when you lose this time of year, it sucks."
FS1's Skip Bayless had a temper tantrum after the Cowboys' NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
As soon as the Dallas Cowboys lost to the 49ers on Sunday, the NFL world knew Stephen A. Smith would have something special in store for Americas Team.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs broke his silence Monday after being criticized for abruptly leaving the stadium following a season-ending loss.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed A.J. Brown's injury and frustration late in the win over the Giants. By Dave Zangaro
The Cowboys' loss to the 49ers proved to be costly for one famous Texas gambler.
The Cowboys had one last chance last night against the 49ers, down seven points and 94 yards from a touchdown, with 45 seconds to play. The effort left much to be desired. It nearly left even less. On the first play, quarterback Dak Prescott received the shotgun snap at the one, rolled right, started into [more]
Kyle Shanahan understands why fans were frustrated with his clock management to end the first half, but doubled down on his play-calling.
Tom Brady was in no mood to discuss his NFL future when asked about it by Jim Gray on the latest "Let's Go!" podcast.
Before 49ers tight end George Kittle could make his juggling grab against the Dallas Cowboys, his coach Kyle Shanahan was a bit anxious about the play call.
Tony Romo did not have a good day broadcasting the Bills-Bengals game and Twitter let him know about it
Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy last squared off in college and accounted for 11 TDs. They'll meet again in Eagles vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Was this Elliott's last play in a Cowboys uniform? If so, it's one to forget.
The team sent out a tweet blaming Prescott for giving away "the ball twice" in the game and "again [generating] self-inflicted wounds."
Dak Prescott had a horrible outing against the 49ers in the NFC divisional round, and for some reason the Cowboys' social media decided to crush him for it. By Adam Hermann
Running back Christian McCaffrey said he had to fight through the 49ers' playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
The Bears won't be a suitor for Aaron Rodgers, but the Packers trading the star quarterback could have a ripple effect that impacts a key part of the Bears' offseason.
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since it still applies: “The reporting [more]
The final play of the Cowboys season began with running back Ezekiel Elliott playing center and it ended with a short pass to KaVontae Turpin. Elliott lined up at center to snap to quarterback Dak Prescott with the rest of the offense spread out across the line of scrimmage for what appeared to be an [more]