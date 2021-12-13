Giants clinch fifth straight losing season with 37-21 defeat vs. Chargers

The New York Giants’ struggles continued against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, as they fell 37-21. The loss clinches their fifth straight losing season.

The Giants have struggled to put points on the board and Sunday was absolutely no exception. Mike Glennon and the team’s offense continued to struggle, while the defense spent a ton of time on the field which made it hard to keep up with the Chargers scoring.

Final score: Chargers 37, Giants 21

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Chargers 7 17 6 7 37 Giants 7 0 0 14 21

Keys to the game

Harry How/Getty Images

First downs: Chargers 26, Giants 20

Time of possession: Chargers 34:20, Giants 25:40

Giants made three trips to the red zone and went 3-for-3.

Total yards: Chargers 424, Giants 317

Turnovers: Giants 2, Chargers 0

It was over when...

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

It’s hard to say, but this game was over before the second half even began.

However, staying with trend of the last several weeks for the Giants, the game was likely over when Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert hooked up with Jalen Guyton for a 59-yard touchdown with 17 seconds left in the first half.

The score put the Chargers up 24-7 and they had the ball coming their way at the beginning of the second half. With the offense’s inability to move the ball and get points on the board, even at halftime, it was hard to imagine the Giants scoring an additional 17 points to even get to that 24-point mark.

During the second half, the Chargers continued to roll. Big Blue made an effort during garbage time to pad stats and the score but the game was never as close as the scoreboard showed.

Players of the game

Harry How/Getty Images

RB Saquon Barkley (95 total yards, 1 TD)

TE Kyle Rudolph (2 rec., 66 yards, 1 TD)

DL Dexter Lawrence (7 tackles, 1 sack, 3 QB hits)

Injuries

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams went to the locker room in the second quarter with an elbow injury. In the 3rd quarter, he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Offensive lineman Ben Bredeson suffered an undisclosed injury late in the game. He left the field and did not return.

Quarterback Mike Glennon was hit hard and shaken up in the first half, but managed to remain in the game for the duration.

What's next?

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Giants head coach Joe Judge will hold a Zoom call with the team’s beat writers on Monday morning before a few players are also made available.

The Giants will return to practice on Wednesday ahead of a Week 15 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, December 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kickoff is 1:00 pm. ET.

