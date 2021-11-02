Giants climb in USA TODAY power rankings despite Week 8 loss

The New York Giants fell to 2-6 on the season following another primetime loss on Monday night, this time a 20-17 defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, despite their loss, the Giants actually climbed two spots to No. 24 overall in the latest USA TODAY power rankings compiled by Nate Davis.

24. Giants (26): They’ve lost nine in a row under the prime time lights, somewhere they’ll appear just one more time in 2021 barring an unforeseen flex.

It’s hard to imagine any scenario in which the NFL flexes the Giants into another primetime later this year. Thankfully.

Meanwhile, the Washington Football Team fell two spots to No. 26 overall (basically swapping with the Giants) and the Philadelphia Eagles remained in place at No. 23 overall.

The Dallas Cowboys, who were led to victory by former Giants quarterback Cooper Rush, actually dropped a spot a spot to No. 5 overall.

The Detroit Lions now find themselves dead last at No. 32 overall, while the Los Angeles Rams have taken back over the No. 1 spot.