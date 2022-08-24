Giants claim WR Jaylon Moore, CB Harrison Hand off of waivers

Dan Benton
·2 min read
In this article:
With injuries mounting at the wide receiver position, the New York Giants were forced to scour the waiver wire on Wednesday and they came back with a catch.

The team has claimed Jaylon Moore off of waivers from the Baltimore Ravens. He is likely to take the roster spot of Collin Johnson, who suffered a torn Achilles on Wednesday and is out for the season.

Moore, 25, was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of UT Martin in 2020. He spent each of the previous two seasons on their practice squad and has an obvious connection to current Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

The 5-foot-11, 191-pound Moore was named 2019 The CFB Network All-Ohio Valley first team and 2019 Phil Steele Preseason All-OVC second team as a senior.

Moore missed five games in 2021 due to injury, but managed to haul in 16 receptions for 292 yards and totaled five touchdowns.

In addition to Moore, the Giants also claimed wide receiver Bailey Gaither off of waivers from the Ravens and defensive back Harrison Hand off of waivers from the Minnesota Vikings.

Gaither, 25, was signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted rookie out of San Jose State in 2021. He also made a stop with the Pittsburgh Maulers (USFL) before joining Baltimore this offseason.

Hand, 23, was a fifth-round pick of the Vikings in the 2020 NFL draft out of Temple. He’s appeared in 23 career games (one start), recording 23 tackles, three passes defensed and one interception.

In order to clear room for the trio, tight end Jordan Akins was cut, while Johnson and wide receiver Marcus Kemp were placed on injured reserve.

