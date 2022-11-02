Giants claim WR Isaiah Hodgins off waivers from Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (16) makes a catch with Indianapolis Colts cornerback Dallis Flowers (30) defending

While the Giants elected to stand pat prior to Tuesday's trade deadline, they made an addition to their receiver room on Wednesday.

The team announced this afternoon that they have claimed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins off waivers from the Buffalo Bills.

Giants GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll of course have familiarity with Hodgins from their time in Buffalo.

The Bills selected Hodgins in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in just three career games in Buffalo, two of which came this season. He has just four catches for 41 yards in his career, all in Week 5 against the Steelers.



Hodgins joins a Giants wide receiver room containing Darius Slayton, rookie Wan'Dale Robinson, Marcus Johnson, David Sills V, Richie James, and the injured Kenny Golladay.