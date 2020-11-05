Giants claim WR Dante Pettis off waivers from 49ers

Less than 24 hours after the NFL trade deadline came and went, the New York Giants were able to still make a roster move and add talent.

On Wednesday, the Giants claimed wide receiver Dante Pettis off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers.

Giants claimed former 49ers' WR Dante Pettis on waivers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2020





Pettis was waived on Tuesday by the 49ers, who was sparingly used by the team in 2020, as he was active for five games, but hadn’t recorded a single catch.

The 25-year old Pettis is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Washington. He had 27 catches for 467 yards and five touchdowns during his rookie season.

The Giants are very thin at wide receiver and are dealing with internal issues with Golden Tate, who was not traded, but was sent home and his future with the team could be in limbo.

So with Pettis, the Giants have a young receiver to add to the mix now and it gives Daniel Jones another target and potential weapon on offense.