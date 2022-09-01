Tyre Phillips is headed up 95.

After being waived by the Ravens on Wednesday, Phillips was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

The offensive lineman was a third-round pick in 2020. He appeared in 12 games with eight starts as a rookie and 10 games with five starts last season.

Phillips isn’t the only player the Ravens recently let go to make the trip up the east coast from Baltimore. New York added safety Tony Jefferson to its practice squad, reuniting him with former Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

Giants claim Tyre Phillips off waivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk