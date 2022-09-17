Giants claim Taylor Jones off waivers from Astros, see 'power potential'

Giants claim Taylor Jones off waivers, see 'power potential' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants aren't far from tying the franchise record for players used in a season. Another potential option might have been acquired on Friday.

The Giants claimed first baseman/outfielder Taylor Jones off waivers from the Houston Astros and assigned him to Triple-A Sacramento, with infielder Jose Rojas getting DFA'd to clear a 40-man roster spot. Jones has had a good year in Triple-A and manager Gabe Kapler said there's a chance that he at some point joins former Sugar Land Space Cowboys teammate Lewis Brinson in San Francisco.

"There's some power potential there and he's had some success at the minor league level," Kapler said. "It's a possibility (that he gets a shot). We're discussing what the best roster construction is every day and when we make a waiver claim like that, it's always a consideration."

Kapler noted that Jones' last couple of months have been "really good" at the plate, one reason the Giants were drawn to him. Jones had a .918 OPS in August and was at .934 in nine September games when the Astros DFA'd him earlier this week. Overall, he has a .826 OPS this season with 12 homers.

The 28-year-old was a 19th-round pick out of Gonzaga in 2016 and has spent his whole career with the Astros organization. He has been up in the big leagues each of the last three seasons, posting a .234/.260/.395 slash line with three homers in 131 plate appearances. Jones had made just one big league appearance for the Astros this season.

Rojas, designated to clear a spot, had been claimed Sept. 4.

