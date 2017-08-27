Giants claim Tay Glover-Wright off waivers from Eagles

The Giants claimed cornerback Tay Glover-Wright off waivers from the Eagles. The team waived rookie defensive end Evan Schwan with an injury designation to make room. Schwan fractured his foot late in Saturday’s preseason game against the Jets.

The Giants lost two cornerbacks to injuries over the past week, with Eli Apple injuring his ankle Saturday night and Michael Hunter still in concussion protocol after the Browns game Monday night.

Glover-Wright played in two games for the 2015 Indianapolis Colts but was not credited with a tackle. He entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Falcons in 2014.

The Falcons waived Glover-Wright near the end of training camp, and he spent most of that season on the Packers’ practice squad. In 2015, Glover-Wright spent the majority of the season on the Colts’ practice squad. Glover-Wright was released from the Colts’ practice squad on Sept. 19, 2016, and was free until the Eagles signed him on July 31.