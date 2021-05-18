Giants claim Ryquell Armstead

A day after he was cut by the Jaguars, running back Ryquell Armstead has his new NFL home.

Armstead was claimed off waivers by the Giants today.

In 2019 the Jaguars chose Armstead in the fifth round of the NFL draft, and he showed some promise, playing every game as a rookie and making contributions as a receiver and runner. But in 2020 he tested positive for COVID-19 in August, got very sick and missed the whole season.

The Giants will hope that a healthy Armstead can compete for a roster spot in training camp.

