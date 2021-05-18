Giants claim RB Ryquell Armstead off waivers

Ryquell Armstead

The Giants' running back room keeps on growing.

New York has claimed running back Ryquell Armstead off waivers.



Armstead is the third running back to join the Giants this offseason, along with Devontae Booker from free agency and Gary Brightwell, who was drafted in the sixth round of the draft.

Armstead did not play in 2020 due to complications from contracting COVID-19, having been hospitalized twice due to respiratory issues. He was the backup to Leonard Fournette in Jacksonville in 2019.

Armstead has started just one game, and he only had 10 carries for 33 yards.

But the Giants seem to want some backfield depth as Saquon Barkley rehabs from a torn ACL.