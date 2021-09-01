Giants claim Quincy Roche, two others off waivers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Fennelly
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New York Giants were awarded three players during the waiver claiming period on Wednesday: linebackers Justin Hilliard and Quincy Roche, and wide receiver Collin Johnson.

Hilliard (6’1″, 231) hails from Ohio State and was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as a UDFA in May after six years in the Buckeyes program.

Roche (6’3″, 245) was a sixth-round pick out of Miami by the Pittsburgh Steelers in this year’s NFL draft.

Johnson is a long receiver (6-foot-6, 222 pounds) who was a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had 18 receptions for 272 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie last season.

The Giants will have to make roster decisions on three players if they are planning on adding these three to their active rosters.

List

Giants acquire Ben Bredeson: 3 things to know

Recommended Stories