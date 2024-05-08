Giants claim QB Nathan Rourke off of waivers from Patriots

The New York Giants added a fourth player to their quarterback room on Tuesday, claiming quarterback Nathan Rourke off of waivers from the New England Patriots.

Rourke, who was waived on Monday, began his professional career with the BC Lions as a second-round pick in the 2020 CFL draft. Two years later, in 2022, he broke out, completing 78.7 percent of his passes for 3,349 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions en route to being named the CFL Most Outstanding Canadian.

After his record-setting CFL campaign, Rourke held workouts with 12 NFL teams, including the Giants, before ultimately signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jags released Rourke on December 16 and he was signed by the Patriots on December 18 only to be waived earlier this week. The 25-year-old did not appear in a regular season game for either team.

With the Giants, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Rourke will compete with Tommy DeVito for a job behind starter Daniel Jones and backup Drew Lock.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire