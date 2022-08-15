In this article:

The Giants claimed cornerback Olaijah Griffin off waivers, his agent, J. Tooson, announced.

Giants coach Brian Daboll and Griffin were in Buffalo together last season.

Griffin signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2021 after 67 tackles, one interception and 13 pass breakups over 22 games in three seasons at USC.

He spent last season on the Bills’ practice squad.

In January, he signed a futures contract with the Bills, but they waived him last week.

Giants claim Olaijah Griffin off waivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk