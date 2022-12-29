Giants claim OL Wyatt Davis, waive TE Chris Myarick

The New York Giants have claimed offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, who had a cup of coffee with the team in September, off of waivers from the Arizona Cardinals.

Davis was signed to the Giants’ practice squad shortly after final cuts but was poached by the New Orleans Saints just a few days later.

The Saints waived Davis in early November, which is how he found his way to Arizona. They then waived him on Tuesday.

Davis was a third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2021 NFL draft. The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder had a stellar career at Ohio State and was named Rimington–Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2020.

The decision to claim Davis likely came with the future in mind. He will become an exclusive rights free agent in March, which will provide the Giants an opportunity to keep him at a cheap cost.

In order to clear room for Davis on their 53-man roster, the Giants waived fullback/tight end Chris Myarick.

In 15 games this season, Myarick had seven receptions for 65 yards and one touchdown.

Provided he clears waivers, it’s likely the Giants will re-sign Myarick to their practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire