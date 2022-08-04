Giants claim Nate Meadors off waivers

The Giants claimed safety Nate Meadors off waivers Thursday. It comes one day after the Browns waived Meadors to make room for the signing of receiver Daylen Baldwin.

Giants rookie safety Dane Belton broke his collarbone on Monday, leaving the team shorthanded at the position. Belton, a fourth-round choice, is expected to miss at least the preseason.

Meadors entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of UCLA by signing with the Vikings. He spent most of two seasons on their practice squad.

He appeared in three games with the Vikings, seeing action on 11 defensive snaps and 37 on special teams and making two tackles.

Meadors also has spent time on the practice squads of the Jaguars, Eagles and Browns, but he has not played a game since the 2020 season with the Vikings.

