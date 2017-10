The Giants claimed infielder Micah Johnson off waivers from the Reds and added him to the 40-man roster, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

The 26-year old hit .200 (2-for-10) over 18 appearances with the Braves last season.

He was claimed off waivers by Cincinnati last week.

Johnson was selected in the ninth round of the 2012 draft by the White Sox.

He appeared in 36 games for Chicago in 2015.