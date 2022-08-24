Giants claim Harrison Hand, Bailey Gaither

The Giants doubled down on adding former Ravens wide receivers to their roster on Wednesday.

In addition to claiming Jaylon Moore off of waivers, they also snagged Bailey Gaither off the wire to bolster their receiving corps. That corps lost Collin Johnson to a torn Achilles in Wednesday’s practice and both he and Marcus Kemp were placed on injured reserve in corresponding role.

Gaither spent time with the Packers last offseason and played in the USFL before signing with the Ravens in July. He did not play in their first preseason game, but had two catches for 18 yards last Thursday.

The Giants also claimed defensive back Harrison Hand on Wednesday. He was cut by the Vikings on Tuesday.

Hand was a 2020 fifth-round pick who had 22 tackles and an interception in 23 games for Minnesota.

They rounded out the day’s moves by releasing tight end Jordan Akins. The 2018 Texans third-rounder signed with the team as a free agent this offseason.

Giants claim Harrison Hand, Bailey Gaither originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

