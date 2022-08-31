The Giants were one of the busiest teams on the waiver wire Wednesday.

The NFL announced that they added four players who were cut loose in the cut to 53 players on Tuesday. Three of the players are defensive backs — Justin Layne, Nick McCloud and Jason Pinnock — and the other is guard Jack Anderson.

Anderson was a Bills seventh-round pick last year and he wound up playing two games for the Eagles after being signed off of Buffalo’s practice squad.

Layne was a 2019 third-round pick by the Steelers and he’s appeared in 43 games since entering the league. Pinnock had 16 tackles and two forced fumbles as a Jets fifth-round pick last year and McCloud played in two games for the Bengals before moving on to the Bills practice squad late in the 2021 season.

Giants claim four players on waivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk