Giants claim four players off of waivers
The New York Giants established their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday but immediate changes were expected. Among them were waiver claims, which was an opportunity the Giants could maximize given the NFL’s waiver order.
At noon ET on Wednesday, those claims became official. And for the Giants, they walked away with four new players.
DB Nick McCloud, Bills
AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes
OG Jack Anderson, Eagles
AP Photo
DB Justin Layne, Steelers
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images
DB Jason Pinnock, Jets
Rich Schultz/Getty Images