Giants claim four players off of waivers

The New York Giants established their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday but immediate changes were expected. Among them were waiver claims, which was an opportunity the Giants could maximize given the NFL’s waiver order.

At noon ET on Wednesday, those claims became official. And for the Giants, they walked away with four new players.

DB Nick McCloud, Bills

OG Jack Anderson, Eagles

DB Justin Layne, Steelers

DB Jason Pinnock, Jets

