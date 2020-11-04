Giants claim former second-round pick WR Dante Pettis off waivers from 49ers: reports

The Giants added some depth to their receivers group on Wednesday afternoon, claiming former San Francisco 49ers receiver Dante Pettis off waivers.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Pettis, a second-round pick of the 49ers, was waived by the 49ers on Tuesday. He’d seemingly fallen out of favor with the Niners, as he failed to record a catch this season in five games this season, with only one target to his name.



Listed at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, Pettis, a University of Washington product, never really saw his career get off the ground in San Francisco, catching a total of 38 passes for 576 yards and seven touchdowns in 28 career games. Most of that production came during his rookie season in 2018, when he totaled 467 yards and five touchdowns.

The move is likely just purely for depth purposes, with the Giants taking a shot on the former second-round talent using their spot on the waiver order. But the timing is a little curious, given the fact that Golden Tate isn’t with the team for Wednesday’s walkthrough, according to Joe Judge. Tate and his wife publicly criticized the Giants on Monday night for Tate’s lack of targets.

Pettis can play the slot receiver spot, and perhaps the Giants could look to see if they can bring the best out of Pettis, rather than lining up with Tate on the field.

Judge said that Tate will be back in the building on Thursday, but it’s certainly something to keep a eye on.