Giants claim former Ravens OL Tyre Phillips off of waivers

The Baltimore Ravens made somewhat of a shocking move on Wednesday, releasing third-year offensive lineman Tyre Phillips. The former Mississippi State star started 13 of the 22 games he played in a Baltimore uniform, and was in the thick of the starting left guard competition throughout most of training camp.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said that the team would have liked to retain Phillips on the practice squad in the event he cleared through waivers. However, that never came to fruition, as Jeremy Fowler of ESPN the New York Giants claimed Phillips from the Ravens on Thursday, releasing inside linebacker Blake Martinez in the process.

OL Tyre Phillips claimed by Giants, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 1, 2022

Phillips joins a long list of former Baltimore players with the Giants, including outside linebacker Chuck Wiley and safety Tony Jefferson II, both who signed with New York’s practice squad on Wednesday. The Ravens will see Phillips in Week 6 when Baltimore travel to the Meadowlands to see plenty of familiar faces, also including former defensive coordinator Don Martindale.

