Giants claim former Raiders punter off waivers

The Giants claimed a player off waivers Wednesday, and co-owner John Mara would probably consider it a perfect situation if he never took a snap this year.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Giants claimed former Raiders punter Johnny Townsend off waivers.

The Raiders released the 2018 fifth-round pick yesterday, after he lost a punting competition to undrafted rookie A.J. Cole.

The Giants have Riley Dixon and Ryan Anderson on the roster at the moment, so there’s plenty of competition there. But it’s also a free look at a guy who was valued enough to be drafted in the fifth round a year ago.

So Townsend’s no Daniel Jones, but if your punter never takes the field, it’s obviously a good season.