The Giants announced they were awarded receiver Dante Pettis off waivers from the 49ers on Wednesday.

The 49ers cut him Tuesday.

The Giants received a roster exemption from the NFL while Pettis is in the six-day COVID-19 protocol.

Pettis played 28 games with 12 starts in three seasons with the 49ers. He has 38 receptions for 576 yards and seven touchdowns in his career.

Pettis has played five games this season, starting the season opener against the Cardinals. He has seen action on 66 offensive snaps and 20 on special teams.

Pettis does not have a reception this season.

The 49ers made Pettis a second-round choice in 2018.

Giants claim Dante Pettis off waivers from 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk