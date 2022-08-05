Giants claim CB Nate Meadors off waivers, hold OL workouts

With a spot available on their 90-man roster, the New York Giants claimed defensive back Nate Meadors off of waivers from the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Meadors originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2019. After being released in September of 2020, he was quickly scooped up by the Jacksonville Jaguars and placed on their practice squad.

In 2021, Meadors had a cup of coffee with the Philadelphia Eagles before joining the Cleveland Browns. He remained with the Browns until being waived earlier this week.

The 5-foot-11, 194-pound Meadors has appeared in three NFL games and recorded two tackles.

In addition to claiming Meadors off of waivers, the Giants also held offensive tackle workouts on Thursday. Among those in attendance were Will Holden, Mitch Hyatt and Kyle Murphy.

None were immediately signed to a contract.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire