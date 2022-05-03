Giants make changes to front office under new regime

Joe Schoen screenshot from NFL Combine

Immediately after the NFL Draft, Giants general manager Joe Schoen is creating his own front office.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed, per a team source, Giants director of college scouting Chris Pettit, senior personnel executive Kyle O'Brien, senior pro scouting executive Ken Sternfield, and pro scout/football systems analyst Matt Shauger will not be returning.

Pettit has been with the Giants ever since he was a scouting intern in 2004 and was a part of two Super Bowl titles. He was credited with being a major reason why Big Blue signed undrafted free agent Victor Cruz who then became a Super Bowl champion.

O'Brein just concluded his first year as senior personnel under Dave Gettleman in 2021. He was previously with the Jaguars, Patriots and Lions as the team's director of player personnel.

