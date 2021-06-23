Giants to celebrate 10th anniversary of Super Bowl XLVI season

Eli Manning with Lombardi Trophy Super Bowl XLVI

It's already been close to 10 years since the Giants won their second Super Bowl in four years, and the fourth in franchise history.

The Giants announced plans to celebrate the Super Bowl XLVI championship campaign throughout the upcoming season.

“Winning Super Bowl XLVI was an incredible achievement in our franchise’s history. We look forward to recognizing that historic season with the enthusiastic support of our fans, and the players, coaches and staff who dedicated so much that season to help us reach our ultimate goal of winning a championship,” said part-owner, president, and CEO John Mara.



The 2011 team will be reunited on Oct. 17 at MetLife Stadium, where they will be celebrated with a ceremony at halftime, as well as pregame activations and videos.



The Giants are also releasing an eight-part podcast series entitled "ALL IN NYG" that will take a peek at key storylines throughout the season and include guests Eli Manning, Victor Cruz, Justin Tuck, and Antrel Rolle.

Fans will also be able to interact with players from that season's team with virtual events all season long, while the team will also be honored at the Giants Foundation Golf Classic.

The celebration started on Wednesday with a bracket challenge for that season's best play.

“The exhilaration you feel while hoisting a championship trophy is extraordinary. While we work to again savor that feeling, we are excited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of our Super Bowl XLVI championship team,” said Steve Tisch, Giants chairman and executive vice president.

