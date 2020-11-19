Giants go CB, OT, EDGE in Draft Wire’s latest 3-round mock

In his latest three-round mock draft, Luke Easterling of Draft Wire has the New York Giants taking a pair of defenders and an offensive lineman with their first three picks of the 2021 NFL draft.

At No. 8 overall, Easterling has the Giants taking Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who is arguably the best corner in this upcoming draft class. The Giants have had issues filling the role opposite James Bradberry in 2020, and that’s an issue Surtain could solve.

In the second round (No. 41 overall), Big Blue goes with Minnesota tackle Daniel Faalele, a monstrous prospect who stands at 6-foot-9 and weighs 400 pounds (no, that isn’t a typo).

Depending on the development of rookie tackles Matt Peart and Andrew Thomas, and with Nate Solder set to return in 2021, the Giants likely won’t need to take a tackle at all, so we don’t love this pick.

Instead, we’d much rather see Big Blue go for a pass rusher or wide receiver in this spot, assuming there is a player from either of those positions that is worthy of being taken here.

Last but not least, Easterling has the Giants taking Pitt edge rusher Patrick Jones II in the third round (No. 72 overall), a pick we’re on board with.

Jones totaled an impressive 8.5 sacks in 11 games in 2019, and he’s on pace to top that with eight sacks through eight games in 2021.

