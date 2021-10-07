Giants CB Logan Ryan opens up on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's return from injury one year later: 'You've got to root for stories like that'

Dak Prescott drops back to pass Giants cropped 2020

Almost a year to the date since Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's season-ending leg injury Oct. 11, 2020, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the Giants and Dallas meet again Sunday, a 4:25 p.m. kickoff from "Jerry World."

Giants cornerback Logan Ryan, whose tackle of Prescott resulted in a compound right ankle fracture, opened up on the quarterback's return Thursday.

"He looks really good," Ryan said. "He looks healthy, which is great, and he looks like he's operating like one of the best quarterbacks in football -- just how they're moving the ball and the command he has, great command along the line of scrimmage. So you've got to root for a guy that's a good guy and had a tough injury, obviously. You've got to root for stories like that.



"And I just love playing against Dak for the competitor that I am and we are. We have to lead our units and we'll go out there, have to play the game. But between me and him, I'm happy that he's back, I'm happy that he's operating at a high level because I think when you play the game for the years and you've won some Super Bowls and you've had some contracts, I think what keeps you in the game is competition.

"You want to compete against the best. Everyone wants to play against Tom Brady and play against the best. Dak's one of the best right now, so we want to play against him and we want to play well. It'll be a great challenge."



Ryan, who experienced a similar injury earlier in his career, encouraged Prescott during the recovery period.

Story continues

"Yeah. It was great to hear, man. It was really great to hear," Ryan said. "Sending him books and all that, I've just been in a similar situation, breaking my leg. And guy's always been, 'Go, go, go.' Having some time, it's an injury where, whatever it may be, they put you in a cast and say, 'You can't do anything for this many weeks.' And you don't want your mind go stale.

"So I had some books to help me get through it and I sent him some books and, apparently, it helped him get through it. That was, obviously, my goal and intended and I just wanted him to come back, come back a great quarterback, and he is."



Through four games, Prescott has completed 100 of 133 passes (75.2%) passes for 1,066 yards and 10 touchdowns to two interceptions.

Ryan, meanwhile, has totaled 35 tackles (one for loss), two pass breakups and one fumble recovery over four games.

Both Prescott and Ryan should play key roles in the Week 5 matchup between the Cowboys (3-1) and Giants (1-3), the first of the 2021 season.

