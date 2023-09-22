Giants CB Deonte Banks to have MRI on arm injury

Giants first-round pick Deonte Banks couldn't finish Thursday night's game against the 49ers because of an arm injury and the cornerback will be getting further tests on it Friday.

Banks told reporters that he will have an MRI to assess the damage. Banks was injured when he was kneed in the upper arm during the first half of the game.

Banks had two tackles on Thursday night. He has seven tackles and three passes defensed through his first three NFL games.

Right tackle Evan Neal and defensive lineman D.J. Davidson also left with injuries on Thursday night, but the biggest news on the medical front for the Giants was running back Saquon Barkley saying that he's dealing with a high-ankle sprain. That injury typically comes with a longer recovery timeline than the low-ankle variety, but the Giants aren't likely to make any call about Barkley's availability until much closer to their Monday night game against the Seahawks in Week Four.