Giants CB Deonte Banks having remarkable preseason

The 2023 cornerback class has proven to be very good through two preseason games. Multiple top picks have shown why they were selected so high and cemented their positions in their respective team’s starting lineups.

But in one vital category, no rookie cornerback has been better than New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks. Through two games, Banks has 33 coverage snaps. On those 33 snaps, he has allowed zero receptions. Zero.

The Giants selected Banks with the No. 24 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. Banks was the fourth cornerback selected in the first round and so far has looked like the best of the bunch. We get so enamored with stats but the best boxscore an elite cornerback can have is no boxscore. If Banks isn’t allowing receptions, he’s not getting tackles but he is shutting down a part of the offense at the same time.

