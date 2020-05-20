Giants CB DeAndre Baker's defense against armed robbery charges: He was playing Madden

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker is facing a serious collection of charges after police alleged he and fellow NFL cornerback Quinton Dunbar robbed a party at gunpoint after a dice game gone wrong.

Both players have already made bail after surrendering to police, and have pleaded not guilty. Their case might receive a boost after all five witnesses or victims reportedly contradicted their statements to police.

Now, Patrick Patel, one of Baker’s attorneys, has presented an interesting alibi to the New York Post for when the armed robbery allegedly went down. The Giants cornerback was reportedly too busy playing “Madden NFL.”

DeAndre Baker’s Madden defense

As Patel tells it, Baker had brought his own video game console to play Madden at the party where the armed robbery allegedly went down, and will seek electronic proof that Baker’s account was in use during the incident.

From the Post:

Patel said Baker arrived at the party carrying his “Madden” console, two controllers and a charger. He went into the house, hooked the game up to a big-screen TV and played the video game for the hour to hour-and-a-half he was there. Baker inadvertently left the game at the house. Patel said he will try to get electronic proof Baker was indeed logged in and playing “Madden” that night. “And this ruckus blows out in another room in this house,’’ Patel said. “He doesn’t have anything to do with the ruckus. He didn’t even see it. The only thing he sees is out of the corner of his eye a table getting flipped over and everybody running, screaming and yelling. And he’s out. Thank God he bounced.’’

Of course, it’s worth pointing out that Baker’s account being in use at the time of the alleged crime doesn’t mean it was him playing the game.

Patel also reportedly said that he is seeking video evidence that Baker’s car was not positioned for a quick getaway, as the police’s arrest warrant claimed. He claimed that a time stamp for when Baker’s car moved through a security checkpoint for the gated community containing the site of the incident would show the alleged victims waited at least two hours before calling the police.

Patel did reportedly concede that Baker had been wagering the night of the incident, but only on the outcome of the Madden games and not on dice and cards as has been alleged.

DeAndre Baker was only wagering on Madden games, his attorney claims. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

