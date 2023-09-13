Giants CB Amani Oruwariye carted off at practice, leaves facility in ambulance

It's not uncommon to hear of players being carted off at practice during training camp, but it is unusual during the regular season so it was notable to see reports of Giants cornerback Amani Oruwariye's injury on Wednesday.

Reporters at the team's facility noted that Oruwariye went down during a special teams drill and was carted off after being loaded onto a backboard. Oruwariye was then loaded into an ambulance and presumably went to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Oruwariye is on the practice squad, so there will not be word of his injury on Wednesday's practice report. The team could offer an independent update on his condition at some point, however.

Oruwariye signed a one-year deal with the Giants this offseason. He was a Lions fifth-round pick in 2019 and played 53 games for the team over the last four years.