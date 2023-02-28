Giants ‘cautiously optimistic’ they can re-sign Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen spoke to the media on Tuesday at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Of course, the hot topics were the re-signing of quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, both of whom are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents on March 15.

“I would love to have them both back,” said Schoen. “They work well with each other. Their entire careers in the NFL, they’ve been together. I think they compliment each other well and the goal is ultimately to get something done.”

Giants GM Joe Schoen says he has had “productive” conversations with Daniel Jones’ & Saquon Barkley’s agents & is “cautiously optimistic” about getting contracts done with both. Has had in-person talks with Jones’ reps this week & will continue to. Has no doubt DJ is his 2023 QB pic.twitter.com/o2WyTqOyqx — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) February 28, 2023

Schoen said that he never had any contract discussions with CAA, Daniel Jones’ previous agency. DJ has recently switched his representation from CAA to Athletes First.

Schoen also said he was closer to getting something done on the Barkley front.

Joe Schoen said that the #Giants have closed the gap some between where they & Saquon Barkley were during the bye (on a new deal). Schoen admitted previously they were far apart. Giants & Barkley still aren’t there yet, but they’re closer. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) February 28, 2023

Ultimately, Schoen said, there is “no doubt” the Giants want Jones back under center in 2023 and remain hopeful to have Barkley back as well. However, he seemed more careful about addressing Barkley’s future, admitting health and financials are major factors.

Schoen also acknowledged that although they’d like to avoid it, the franchise tag remains a possible outcome for Jones. But the GM said that wouldn’t necessarily prevent the team from re-signing Barkley, although it would hinder efforts.

