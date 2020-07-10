Giants catcher Posey misses second straight workout for 'personal issue'

San Francisco Giants veteran catcher Buster Posey missed his second consecutive team workout on Thursday and third overall this week for personal reasons.

A six-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion, Posey expressed reservations about playing during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Buster is still working through a personal issue, and I want to respect his privacy," Giants manager Gabe Kapler said.

Posey, the father of two young children, said earlier this week he was unsure if he would play the 2020 season.

"I want to see how things progress here over the next couple weeks," Posey said. "It would be a little bit maybe silly or naive not to gauge what's going on around you, and not only around here but paying attention to what's happening in different parts of the country."

Posey is coming off the worst offensive season of his 11-year career, batting .257 with seven home runs and 38 RBIs in 114 games.