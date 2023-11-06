Giants catcher Bailey snubbed as D-backs' Moreno wins Gold Glove Award originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Giants catcher Patrick Bailey came up short for this prestigious piece of hardware.

MLB announced Sunday that Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno won the 2023 NL Gold Glove Award at catcher.

Bailey was one of three NL finalists at his position along with Moreno and Philadelphia Phillies catcher JT Realmuto, who won the Gold Glove last year.

Acquired by the Diamondbacks in a trade last December, Moreno started 94 games behind the plate for Arizona this season. He led MLB catchers in defensive runs saved (20) and runners caught stealing above average (nine).

Moreno threw out 22 runners attempting to steal a base in 57 attempts, good for a league-best 38.6 percent clip.

Bailey made his MLB debut May 19 against the Miami Marlins and quickly established himself as the Giants' primary backstop and one of the league's best defensive catchers.

In 97 games (84 starts at catcher), Bailey tallied 13 defensive runs saved, which ranked second among NL catchers behind Moreno. Bailey led the NL with 25 runners caught stealing and registered a 28.4 caught stealing percentage while leading catchers and MLB defenders in other categories as well.

Bailey did, however, commit the most errors among NL catchers with 13.

Moreno won this round, but the 23-year-old Diamondbacks catcher and 24-year-old Bailey likely will be competing for Gold Gloves behind the plate for years to come.

