Giants’ Carter Coughlin: Sacking Tom Brady a ‘wow’ moment

New York Giants rookie linebacker Carter Coughlin has seen most of his playing time come on special teams this season, but in recent weeks, he’s earned a handful of defensive snaps.

On Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Coughlin was on the field for just four defensive plays but he certainly made them count.

Early in the fourth quarter, Coughlin stepped in under the bright lights of primetime and then “blacked out” for a moment as he not only recorded his first NFL tackle, but his first NFL sack.

It came against arguably the greatest player of all-time, future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady.

“The moment it happened, I was like ‘wow, I can’t believe that just happened.’ It was kind of like a little blackout moment,” Coughlin told reporters on Thursday. “I only got to think like that for three seconds and then it was back to ‘we need to go win this game’ and stuff like that.”

Coughlin didn’t say a word to Brady after the sack, but he was excited to celebrate with several of his teammates who he credits with helping to create the opportunity.

“The cool thing about a sack is it’s really an entire defensive unit getting that sack when you think about it, especially the one that I got. If [Cam Brown] and [Kyler Fackrell] didn’t do their jobs, then I wouldn’t have gotten the sack. That’s what’s cool about it,” Coughlin said. “After it happens, celebrate with the team. Obviously, it felt really cool.”

As exciting as the sack was, the Giants were unable to win the game. Their last-second two-point conversion attempt fell controversially short and that soured what was an otherwise amazing moment for Coughlin.

“But that was coupled with a really disappointing loss. I would have traded anything to get that team win,” Coughlin said.

Although he would have preferred the win, Coughlin intends to keep his game-worn jersey forever. And why wouldn’t he? There aren’t many people out there who can say their first NFL sack came against the great Tom Brady.

