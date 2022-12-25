Giants' Carlos Correa physical concerns had Twins hold back on pursuing star

Giants' Correa concerns made Twins pause in re-pursuing star originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Apparently, Carlos Correa’s physical examination didn’t only cause concern for the Giants.

After San Francisco decided last minute to pull the plug on working out a deal with the star shortstop due to a disagreement over his physical, the Minnesota Twins also chose to hit pause on re-pursuing Correa, The Athletic’s Dan Hayes reported Friday.

Correa was already in San Francisco getting ready to officially be announced as a Giant on Tuesday when the team postponed the press conference. The Twins heard the news and wanted to know more about any medical concerns that reportedly caused the Giants to walk away.

Scott Boras, Correa’s agent, contacted the Twins and asked if they still were interested in the 28-year-old. Nonetheless, the super-agent let the organization know they would need to increase their original bid of 10 years and $285 million.

But Minnesota wouldn’t up their bid or continue further discussions until they better understood Correa’s medical status, Hayes reported, citing team sources.

Before they knew it, though, Correa was in New York Wednesday morning and reportedly agreed to a 12-year, $315 million deal with the Mets.

However, like the Giants, the Mets “have raised concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired lower right leg, potentially jeopardizing their 12-year, $315 million agreement,” Hayes and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Saturday.

“The parties could agree to a restructured contract if the Mets continue to express reservations about the long-term stability of Correa’s leg,” Rosenthal and Hayes wrote.

While in High-A, Correa injured his lower right leg on a slide into third and underwent surgery on a fractured right fibula and ligament. He has not missed time because of the injury as a big leaguer, but the Giants had concerns about his ability to hold up and maintain his mobility over the length of a 13-year deal.

The offseason Correa saga now continues as the future of the shortstop remains unknown.

