Giants captains send letter to fans ahead of Colts game: ‘Be loud’

The New York Giants sent out a letter on Wednesday evening ahead of their Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

In it, the team’s 10 captains thanked fans for their support this season and asked that they not only pack MetLife Stadium on Sunday but that they have the place rocking.

Dear Giants Fans, On behalf of the entire team, we want to thank you for your tremendous support this season. This Sunday is our regular season home finale against the Indianapolis Colts, and we need you there! We started the season strong, and we want to finish the same way. There is no better feeling than taking the field at MetLife Stadium in front of the greatest fans in the world. Get into the stadium early, be loud, and let’s kick off the New Year together! Sincerely, Giants Team Captains

The Giants have a chance to finish above .500 and clinch their first playoff berth since 2016. If they win in their home finale, they’re in. It’s as simple as that.

Given the importance of the game, it should come as little surprise that they’re urging fans to create a home-field advantage. Earlier this season, crowd noise factored into the outcome of several games and the Giants would like history to repeat itself this weekend.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire