Giants call up slugging infielder David Villar ahead of Diamondbacks series

Giants call up versatile slugger Villar ahead of D-backs series

PHOENIX -- At a time when they desperately need one, the Giants will try and get a jolt from a young player who has demolished Triple-A pitching this season.

Infielder David Villar will join the team in Phoenix to try and provide a bit more thump to a lineup that has been in a rut, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area. Villar has a team-high 21 homers in Triple-A and will provide another right-handed bat as the Giants work through some issues on their infield.

The promotion was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Villar, 25, primarily plays third base, but the Giants have moved him around the infield a bit in recent months to prepare for a possible promotion. He has limited experience at second and first, but it's the bat that was the key factor in finally getting him to the big leagues.

Taken in the 11th round of the 2018 draft, Villar hit 20 homers in Double-A last year to get on the map, and he has been Triple-A Sacramento's best player this season. Through 66 games, he has 37 extra-base hits and a .284/.409/.633 slash line with 62 RBI.

The strikeouts have been high, but the Giants right now are not a team that can stick to their usual plan. They're coming off a 2-6 homestand where the offense completely dried up, and Villar gives them another option against old friend Madison Bumgarner on Monday. The Giants also have some roster flexibility at the moment, with Thairo Estrada battling cold-like symptoms and Anthony DeSclafani set to go on the 60-day IL whenever the Giants need another open spot on the 40-man roster.

